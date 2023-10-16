Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,073,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,547. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

