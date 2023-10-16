Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.