Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $844,617.57

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.59 million and $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

