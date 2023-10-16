Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.62 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00017283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $76.62 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,550,919 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

