VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0013

VIBE (VIBE) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $314,485.70 and $0.17 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

