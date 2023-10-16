WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

WaFd Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. 445,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,873. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). WaFd had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

WaFd Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WaFd by 49.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 622,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WaFd by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WaFd by 490.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

