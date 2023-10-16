WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
WaFd Price Performance
NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. 445,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,873. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85.
WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). WaFd had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd
WaFd Company Profile
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
Featured Stories
