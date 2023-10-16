Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.56. 2,659,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

