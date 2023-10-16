Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,286,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Read Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $159.59. 817,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,116. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.