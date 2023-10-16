Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WBS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

