Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Portland General Electric (POR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) recently:

10/9/2023 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $45.00.

10/1/2023 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/29/2023 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2023 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2023 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00.

9/15/2023 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2023 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/7/2023 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2023 – Portland General Electric is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Portland General Electric is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Portland General Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 1,074,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,221. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

