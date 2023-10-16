Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 24,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,940. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 165.15%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

