Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $13.77 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wirtual alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

