WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.89. Approximately 425,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 423,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 83.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

