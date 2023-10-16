WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.89. 25,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 37,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

