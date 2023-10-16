Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 713,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.99. 521,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,130. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

