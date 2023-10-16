World Mobile Token (WMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $62.70 million and $1.45 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,111,636 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

