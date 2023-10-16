yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,148.35 or 0.18185489 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $171.12 million and $17.27 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,237 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

