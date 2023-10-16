Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.