Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,604,728 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $175.27. 719,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,896. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

