ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ZTO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 701,969 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.