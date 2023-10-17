1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 7,417 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.14. 26,447,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,893,904. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.46 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

