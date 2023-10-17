2,080 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,864. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

