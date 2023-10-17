8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Suzy M. Seandel Sells 7,107 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $17,554.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 284,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 981,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,625. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,993,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after buying an additional 980,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 856,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 681,799 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

