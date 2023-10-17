ABCMETA Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $694,320.10 and approximately $74.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,520.55 or 1.00021003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002226 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000684 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $313.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.