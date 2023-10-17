Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 7,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,558. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
