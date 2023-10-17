Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 7,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,558. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

