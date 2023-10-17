Account Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Account Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.4% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.12. 1,154,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

