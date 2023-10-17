Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading 9% Higher

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35). 5,469,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 780,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACRL

Accrol Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.34.

In other news, insider Dan Wright bought 92,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,721.28 ($36,303.02). 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accrol Group

(Get Free Report)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.