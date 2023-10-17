Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading 9% Higher

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35). 5,469,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 780,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.32).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACRL
Accrol Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Dan Wright bought 92,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,721.28 ($36,303.02). 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Accrol Group
Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accrol Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.