Achain Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Achain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $164,298.49 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001907 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002992 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.