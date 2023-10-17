ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Trading Down 2.6%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €2.24 ($2.36) and last traded at €2.24 ($2.36). 940 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.30 ($2.42).

ad pepper media International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.35.

About ad pepper media International

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

