Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Alistair N. Sporck Sells 955 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 1,556,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,255. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,867,000 after purchasing an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after buying an additional 314,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

