Aergo (AERGO) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $51.02 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 15% higher against the dollar.



Aergo Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

