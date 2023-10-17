Aergo (AERGO) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $51.02 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 15% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Aergo Profile
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
