Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agiliti Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,675. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Agiliti had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $291.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $235,682.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,939 shares of company stock worth $1,143,181 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agiliti by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

