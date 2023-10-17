agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 9.3% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.29. 832,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,775,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 0.96.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock worth $1,166,325 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in agilon health by 228.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in agilon health by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.