Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Airgain Stock Down 2.6 %
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,112 shares of company stock valued at $97,190. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Airgain
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
