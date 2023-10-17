Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.93. 832,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

