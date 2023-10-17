Analyzing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global -1.56% 32.78% 6.91% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 43.31% 32.08% 19.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMART Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

SMART Global currently has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 98.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

This table compares SMART Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.72 billion 0.43 $66.56 million ($0.55) -26.95 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $2,228.15 billion 0.21 $32.31 billion $6.06 15.02

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SMART Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SMART Global has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats SMART Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.