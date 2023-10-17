AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. 1,541,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 440.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 108,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2,619.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

