AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2023

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. 1,541,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 440.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 108,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2,619.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

