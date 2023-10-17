ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 13,063 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $761,703.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,057,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,669,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $687,332.46.

On Monday, September 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $519,317.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $1,020,160.02.

On Monday, August 28th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,500.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,705,473.50.

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 143,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,966. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,670,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 319,601 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,466,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

