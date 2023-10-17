Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $304,512.17 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

