April S. Arnzen Sells 3,508 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,781,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636,653. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

