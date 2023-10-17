Astor Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,748,150,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USTB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. 53,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2385 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.