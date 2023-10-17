Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,623. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

