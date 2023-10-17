Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.54. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

