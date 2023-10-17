Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading Up 8.5%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 353,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 399,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $672,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 338,664 shares of company stock valued at $915,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5,943.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

