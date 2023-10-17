Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 23,230,000 shares. Approximately 41.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.38.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.18. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

