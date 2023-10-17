BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BGSF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. BGSF’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

