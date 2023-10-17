Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 388,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BIO traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.03 and a 200 day moving average of $393.70. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $336.93 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $88,521,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $43,064,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

