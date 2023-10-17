BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 98.7% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $495,949.71 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 98.7% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014783 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,473.49 or 1.00017020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002230 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,010,126,152 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00020029 USD and is up 48.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $425,637.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.