BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 201,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 223,793 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $262,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

