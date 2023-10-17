BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 201,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 223,793 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.