BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

